Portadown: PSNI release images of individuals they want to speak to following disorder in Co Armagh
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Can you identify the following individuals? Police would like to speak with these persons, in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers since Monday, June 9 in the Portadown area.
"We are asking these individuals to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying these individuals should contact us on 101. Please do not comment on this post with information.”
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/