Portadown: PSNI seek help from the public after damage caused at elderly resident's home
Police are appealing for information relating to criminal damage at the home of an elderly person in Portadown.
The incident – during which a window was damaged – is understood to have taken place in the Ballyoran Park area on Thursday, October 17 at approximately 8pm.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything suspicious to get in touch.
The number to call is 101 and the police reference number is 1178 18/10/24.