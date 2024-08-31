Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the theft of money from a person in Portadown recently to come forward.

They are seeking information regarding the theft of £20 from a person within the vicinity of Woodhouse Street on Tuesday, August 20 at approximately 6pm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote the reference number 1376-20/08/24.