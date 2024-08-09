Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following a report of criminal damage being caused to a car in Portadown on Thursday.

It is believed the damage was caused on the Carrickblacker Road between 9am and 2om on August 8.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would encourage anyone who was in the area around this time, or anyone with CCTV or dash camera footage to contact police.

"Please ring 101 and quote serial 1004 of 08/08/24 if you have any information to assist us with our investigation.”