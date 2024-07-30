Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are returning to their homes after a suspicious object which triggered a security alert in Portadown was declared a hoax.

In an update on Tuesday’s (July 30) incident: Inspector Connolly said: “Police received a report shortly after 8.45pm that a suspicious object had been found at premises in the Upper Church Lane area of the town.

“A public safety operation was implemented, which involved roads being closed in the surrounding area and a number of homes being evacuated.

“Ammunition technical officers were tasked to the scene, and upon examination of the object, it was declared to be a hoax.

Upper Church Lane, Portadown, Co Armagh Photo courtesy of Google

“All cordons have since been lifted, with roads in the area re-opened, and residents are now returning to their homes.

“We understand the disruption this incident caused, to road users and the public, and I want to thank everyone impacted for their patience and co-operation during this time.

“An investigation is underway, and I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1686 of 30/07/24."

It is understood the alert was near the Seagoe Hotel.