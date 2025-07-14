Residents of a Portadown property were left badly shaken after a “sickening” arson attack on their home early on Monday morning.

Detectives in Lurgan CID are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

It was reported to police at around 1.15am that two fires had been started outside a property in the Garvaghy Park area, causing significant damage.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that no injuries were reported, however the residents were left badly shaken by the incident.

Three people were seen making off from the scene in the direction of the Garvaghy Road, police said.

"This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquires are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 124 14/07/25,” the police spokesperson said.

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Duffy has condemned the arson attack, which he claimed had a racist motive.

"Thankfully no one was injured,” he said.

"I extend my ongoing solidarity and support to the victim who has lived in Garvaghy Park for over a decade. This sickening attack was entirely unprovoked and is not reflective of our community. Anyone with information should bring it forward to the PSNI.”