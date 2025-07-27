Police in Portadown have issued an appeal for information in relation to the ownerrship of a sum of money.

The PSNI said: “On Tuesday 8th July a sum of money was handed into police under suspicious circumstances, after originally being handed to a member of the public in the Kernan Hill area of Portadown.

"If you have any information regarding the ownership of this please contact the PSNI on 101, quoting serial 1463 of the 7/8/25.”