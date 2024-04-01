Portadown teenager is given a suspended jail sentence at Craigavon court for criminal damage and assault
Patrick Haughian, aged 19, from Charlestown Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with three counts of criminal damage, two counts of common assault, one count of attempted criminal damage and possession of a Class B controlled drug namely cannabis.
Haughian’s barrister Ciara Ennis, instructed by Harry McPartland Solicitors, told District Judge Francis Rafferty that there was a pre-sentence report and on the last occasion a report from a psychiatrist. She said she had spoken to the defendant regarding Community Service and told the court the defendant works over a six-day period.
District Judge Rafferty, who was told Haughian has no record, said: “In the circumstances, notwithstanding my usual view in relation to people who say they can’t do Community Service, this person seems to have a valid reason not to.
"What I am going to do is leave something hanging over his head.”
In respect of the criminal damage, Haughian was given a three-month prison sentence suspended for one year on each charge. For common assault charges, he was also given a three-month sentence, suspended for one year. For attempted criminal damage he was also given a three-month jail term also suspended for one year. For possession of a Class B he was given a one-month jail term suspended for one year.
A £300 compensation order was made also and a destruction order was made for the drugs.