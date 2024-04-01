Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patrick Haughian, aged 19, from Charlestown Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with three counts of criminal damage, two counts of common assault, one count of attempted criminal damage and possession of a Class B controlled drug namely cannabis.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

Haughian’s barrister Ciara Ennis, instructed by Harry McPartland Solicitors, told District Judge Francis Rafferty that there was a pre-sentence report and on the last occasion a report from a psychiatrist. She said she had spoken to the defendant regarding Community Service and told the court the defendant works over a six-day period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Rafferty, who was told Haughian has no record, said: “In the circumstances, notwithstanding my usual view in relation to people who say they can’t do Community Service, this person seems to have a valid reason not to.

"What I am going to do is leave something hanging over his head.”

In respect of the criminal damage, Haughian was given a three-month prison sentence suspended for one year on each charge. For common assault charges, he was also given a three-month sentence, suspended for one year. For attempted criminal damage he was also given a three-month jail term also suspended for one year. For possession of a Class B he was given a one-month jail term suspended for one year.