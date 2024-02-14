Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Patrick Reilly, aged 19, from Ormonde Street, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possessing a Class B controlled drug.

His solicitor said the defendant was pleading guilty.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on Tuesday, June 20 last year, at around 10.05pm, police were on mobile patrol on Ormonde Street when they spotted a Volkswagen Beetle parked with its engine running.

Police spoke with the passenger who identified himself as the defendant. Officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. When searching the defendant police found suspected cannabis.

During a notebook interview Reilly admitted owning the cannabis, which amounted to one gram.

His barrister Conor Coulter said the defendant had made full admissions to police. Mr Coulter said Reilly is still living at home and was attending court with his mother.