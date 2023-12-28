Police are investigating a ‘high value’ theft of BT copper cable wire in the Portadown area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is believed the cable wire was taken from within the vicinity of Moy Road and the junction with Driminally Road, Portadown sometime between 9pm on December 10 and 12 noon on December 11.

A PSNI spokesperson said It is believed the suspects used a large van and road signage when taking the copper wire.