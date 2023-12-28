Portadown: thieves believed to have used large van and road sign while stealing 'high value' copper wire
Police are investigating a ‘high value’ theft of BT copper cable wire in the Portadown area.
It is believed the cable wire was taken from within the vicinity of Moy Road and the junction with Driminally Road, Portadown sometime between 9pm on December 10 and 12 noon on December 11.
A PSNI spokesperson said It is believed the suspects used a large van and road signage when taking the copper wire.
"If you have any information in regards to this incident or were in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 981 of 11/12/2023.”