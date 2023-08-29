Register
Portadown woman, accused of defrauding a pre-school of more than £220k, is released on bail ahead of trial

A Portadown woman has been released on bail ahead of her trial at Craigavon Crown Court accused of three counts of fraud, including a charge of defrauding a pre-school of more than £220k.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 08:31 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 08:31 BST

Lisa Marie McGuckin, aged 45, from Rose Cottages, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday to face a Preliminary Enquiry into three counts of fraud by abuse of her position.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.
The defendant is accused of transferring £220,861.59 from the Cots and Tots Ltd bank account between September 15, 2011 and July 11, 2019 while occupying a position in which she was expected to safeguard the financial interests of her employer with the intention of making a gain for herself or another.

She is also accused of transferring £1,918.04 from her employer, Drumcree Community Trust, into her own account between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019 while occupying a position in which she was expected to safeguard the financial interests of her employer with the intention of making a gain for herself and another.

McGuckin is further charged with filing a memorandum with Companies House between November 1, 2015 and November 30, 2015 naming herself as one of the directors of Orchard Services 2015 Ltd when she was not a director with the intention of making a gain for herself or another.

When asked if she wished to say anything in relation to the charges put to her, she said: ‘No’.

McGuckin was returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court on October 10, 1023 for arraignment with pre-arraignment on September 19 this year.

She was released on bail of £500 to reside at her home and no other address.