A Portadown woman, who is accused of stealing £16,825 from a man, is to face a Crown Court trial at Craigavon.

Jessica Robson, aged 29, from Ballybay Meadows appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry (PE).

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

She is facing a single charge of theft accused of stealing £16,825 from a man on dates between September 1, 2022 and June 17, 2023.

The charges were put to Robson and a prosecutor said that, on the basis of the papers before her, there is a prima facie case to answer. Robson’s solicitor Mr Gabriel Ingram said he had no contrary submissions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I am satisfied from that there is a prima facie case.” Robson said she didn’t want to say anything in relation to the charges.