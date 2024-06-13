Portadown woman, accused of stealing more than £16k, is to stand trial at Craigavon Crown Court
Jessica Robson, aged 29, from Ballybay Meadows appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a Preliminary Enquiry (PE).
She is facing a single charge of theft accused of stealing £16,825 from a man on dates between September 1, 2022 and June 17, 2023.
The charges were put to Robson and a prosecutor said that, on the basis of the papers before her, there is a prima facie case to answer. Robson’s solicitor Mr Gabriel Ingram said he had no contrary submissions.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I am satisfied from that there is a prima facie case.” Robson said she didn’t want to say anything in relation to the charges.
She was put on her own bail of £500 to attend Craigavon Crown Court with a pre-arraignment date of September 10 with arraignment on September 26 this year.