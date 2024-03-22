Portadown woman, caught with 104 extreme pornographic images, is back before Craigavon court on drugs charges
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sabrina Thompson, aged 40, from Tandragee Road, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with two counts of possession of a Class A drug namely MDMA. Two charges of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply were withdrawn by the prosecution.
-
-
A prosecutor told the court that on April 9, 2021 at around 10pm, police received a report of possible Covid breach at the Tandragee Road, Portadown.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police were invited into the house and spoke with the defendant. When there police found a satchel. The defendant took it off police, stating that it was her boyfriend’s. Thompson’s phone was also seized by the PSNI.
"She tried to conceal it by placing it in the side of her wardrobe. Police spotted this and when they looked inside found 50-100 pink pills. During a search, more drugs were found by police including approximately 28 grams of white powder beside the bedside locker. Dealer bags and scales were found in the bedroom of the defendant and two bags of pink powder were located in the defendant’s purse,” said the prosecutor, who added that during interview Thompson denied the drugs belonged to her.
Thompson’s barrister Mr David McKeown said these charges were three years old.
“The intent to supply was that she took somebody else’s with the intention of giving it back – it wasn’t a commercial supply.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"She received a suspended sentence on Wednesday. She is intending to rebuild her life,” he said.
On Wednesday (March 20), Thompson pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images including involving animals, claiming it was a party game to find the worst of these types of photos. The court heard that 105 extreme pornographic images were found on her phone which was seized when police were called to her house following reports of a suspected Covid breach.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Thompson was given a four-month jail term for each of the three charges which were suspended for two years.
On Friday, District Judge Francis Rafferty sentenced Thompson to six months in prison on each of the two charges suspended for two years.