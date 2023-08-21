A Portadown woman, who is accused of defrauding Drumcree Community Trust of more than £220,000, is facing three charges of fraud dating back to more than 10 years.

Lisa Marie McGuckin, aged 45, from Rose Cottages in Portadown faced three counts of fraud by abuse of her position before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

The defendant is accused of transferring £220,861.59 from the Cots and Tots Ltd bank account between September 15, 2011 and July 11, 2019 while occupying a position in which she was expected to safeguard the financial interests of her employer with the intention of making a gain for herself or another.

She is also accused of transferring £1,918.04 from her employer Drumcree Community Trust into her own account between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019 while occupying a position in which she was expected to safeguard the financial interests of her employer with the intention of making a gain for herself and another.

McGuckin is further charged with filing a memorandum with Companies House between November 1, 2015 and November 30, 2015 naming herself as one of the directors of Orchard Services 2015 Ltd when she was not a director with the intention of making a gain for herself or another.

The district judge, refusing legal aid, said: “That’s a lot of money for legal aid. She is a single person and she earns over £400 a week.” She further said that the case will probably go to the Crown Court which may agree to legal aid. “There has to be a cut-off point somewhere.”