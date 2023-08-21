Portadown woman facing fraud charges of more than £220,000 including from a community group
Lisa Marie McGuckin, aged 45, from Rose Cottages in Portadown faced three counts of fraud by abuse of her position before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.
-
-
The defendant is accused of transferring £220,861.59 from the Cots and Tots Ltd bank account between September 15, 2011 and July 11, 2019 while occupying a position in which she was expected to safeguard the financial interests of her employer with the intention of making a gain for herself or another.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She is also accused of transferring £1,918.04 from her employer Drumcree Community Trust into her own account between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019 while occupying a position in which she was expected to safeguard the financial interests of her employer with the intention of making a gain for herself and another.
McGuckin is further charged with filing a memorandum with Companies House between November 1, 2015 and November 30, 2015 naming herself as one of the directors of Orchard Services 2015 Ltd when she was not a director with the intention of making a gain for herself or another.
The district judge, refusing legal aid, said: “That’s a lot of money for legal aid. She is a single person and she earns over £400 a week.” She further said that the case will probably go to the Crown Court which may agree to legal aid. “There has to be a cut-off point somewhere.”
The case was adjourned until August 25 for a Preliminary Enquiry.