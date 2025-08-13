Portadown woman is charged with 'encouraging' male to riot
A Portadown woman appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 7) charged with doing an act 'capable of encouraging or assisting' a male 'to commit an offence, namely riot'.
Alana Wright (21), of Clounagh Park, is charged in relation to June 11 this year.
No further details were given to the Court regarding the background to the charge.
District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the case to September 4 and before she left court he said the defendant could be excused from attending court on the next date.