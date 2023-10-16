A 38-year-old woman, who stole buns worth just over £6 from a shop in Portadown, has been given a three months prison sentence.

Louise Elaine Campbell, from Moeran Park, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday accused of the theft of buns to the value of £6.05 from Knox’s in Portadown on August 26 this year.

-

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “She appeared in the court on July 21 for a number of sets of charges and she received a period of custody. I granted her bail to appeal and released her on bail pending appeal. And while she is on bail she steals buns from Knox’s. That’s a very serious aggravating feature.”

Campbell’s defence counsel agreed, adding that plus her overall record: “The defence in itself may take the view that it is low level.”

District Judge Kelly said: “Theft, is theft, is theft. You have to be a dishonest person to engage in theft. If you are an honest person it doesn’t matter the cost of the item you are going to pay for it or you’re not going to have it.”

Campbell’s lawyer said, looking through her record, theft “doesn’t seem to be a feature of her offending. It is pretty atrocious for public order all linked to drug and alcohol misuse”.

"This offence, and it is referenced in the Pre Sentence Report, she talks about it being out of character and talks about it being bravado and a bit of showing off.”

District Judge Kelly said: “What age is she? Who shows off at 38?”

Campbell’s lawyer said his client had been falling off the wagon but that she reports she has been abstinent from drink and drugs for a number of weeks. “For the general population that doesn’t sound that magnificent but against the background of someone whose life has been largely dominated by substance and alcohol misuse for a protracted period of time, any period of sobriety is to be applauded.

"This is a dishonesty offence but it is almost indicative of an almost cavalier attitude. She realises in the cold light of day and in sobriety she really can’t take substances or alcohol because it leads here sadly to offend. She finds herself before this court in a very precarious situation,” said the barrister.

District Judge Kelly asked if there was not an alcohol ban as part of her bail conditions, which there was. The district judge said: “So she is turning her nose up at every bail condition.”

Her barrister pointed out that “drug and alcohol misuse is as much an illness as a fault”.

District Judge Kelly said: “This is unfair to every person out there who has an illness. The idea that because you have an illness you are entitled to amass a criminal record for whatever offences take your fancy is offensive. She chose to take drugs and alcohol and when she was specifically banned from this court from doing so.”

Campbell’s barrister suggested she needed support, particularly from Probation. District Judge Kelly said that while that may be true “until I have confidence she is willing to abide by rules it’s not going to happen”.

"There is no point in wasting Probation’s time with somebody who does as they please and, to quote yourself, steals buns as an act of bravado and to show off to other individuals at 38 years of age. I have no faith or hope in her changing any time soon.”

Campbell’s solicitor urged the Judge to defer sentence so she could demonstrate her willingness to change. District Judge Kelly said: “Why would I trust her out there, free as a bird with no bail conditions when she can’t adhere to bail conditions?”

From the dock Campbell said: “I was allowed to drink alcohol. I didn’t breach my bail the time I stole the buns. I was allowed to drink in the house.”

The Prosecutor said: “It says in the outline of facts that on the date of the offending police received a report for safety for the defendant in West Street in Portadown. Police located the defendant and described her as being extremely unsteady on her feet. She was arrested for breach of bail as she was not to be intoxicated in a public place.”

District Judge Kelly said: “That is a breach of bail. It doesn’t matter what she was doing, if she was drunk in a public place she was in breach of bail.”

"On one look of the charge before me it might not of itself have amounted to a classification as being so serious there is only one penalty I can impose. But when put into the context of when it happened, while you were on bail to appeal prison sentences from this court. And you were also in breach of the bail at the time it was committed. So I have no hesitation in finding this offence as so serious there is only one penalty I can impose. Taking into account your plea of guilty, I am imposing a period of three months together with the £25 Offender Levy.”