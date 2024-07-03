Portadown woman stole almost £60 of goods from shops in Lurgan, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 17:13 BST
A Portadown woman, who stole almost £60 worth of goods from shops in Lurgan, must wait until next month to hear her sentence.

Louise Elaine Campbell, aged 39, from Moeran Park, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court facing three charges of theft.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The charges, that she stole various items to the value of £21.98 from Savers in Lurgan on May 11 this year and that on June 7 she stole various items valued at £10 also from Savers in Lurgan and clothing valued at £28 from Sports Direct, were put to the defendant who pleaded guilty to all.

Barrister Mr Peter Coiley said. “Historically drug and alcohol misuse have been issues. On this occasion Ms Campbell reports that doesn’t play a factor in any of this and reports being abstinent from drugs and alcohol for a period of time.”

The barrister suggested she might benefit from a pre-sentence report. District Judge Michael Ranaghan ordered the report and adjourned the case until August 14.