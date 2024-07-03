Portadown woman stole almost £60 of goods from shops in Lurgan, Craigavon court hears
Louise Elaine Campbell, aged 39, from Moeran Park, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court facing three charges of theft.
The charges, that she stole various items to the value of £21.98 from Savers in Lurgan on May 11 this year and that on June 7 she stole various items valued at £10 also from Savers in Lurgan and clothing valued at £28 from Sports Direct, were put to the defendant who pleaded guilty to all.
Barrister Mr Peter Coiley said. “Historically drug and alcohol misuse have been issues. On this occasion Ms Campbell reports that doesn’t play a factor in any of this and reports being abstinent from drugs and alcohol for a period of time.”
The barrister suggested she might benefit from a pre-sentence report. District Judge Michael Ranaghan ordered the report and adjourned the case until August 14.