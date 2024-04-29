Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Maureen Connors, aged 25, from Churchill Park, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behaviour on January 11 this year.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Connors’ barrister Mr Connor Coulter said his client is pleading guilty, adding she is also in breach of a suspended sentence ‘albeit for theft’.

A prosecutor told the court that on Thursday, January 11 this year at 1.40pm, police were conducting a house search of the defendant’s home address. The defendant left the property and went to a police vehicle in the car park.

"She began shouting at police and acting in a confrontational manner,” said the prosecutor, adding that despite multiple warnings about her behaviour and requests to calm she continued to shout at police.

“She was told that shouting wouldn’t help the situation. She responded by saying ‘you tried to attack me in my own home in front of my kids. I want my phone. I have nothing in that house. I want my fxxking phone’.

The defendant continued saying: “I will shout if I want to. Now you lying, dirty baxtxxds.” The defendant went back to her home continuing to shout at police saying: ‘I hope you are stone dead. I hope those four cars blow up and you are inside them.’

The prosecutor said that all of this went on within earshot of members of the public who had gathered nearby.

Mr Coulter said the incident arose from the arrest of the defendant’s husband.

“Police had arrived at the address earlier in the day and had, in her view, been heavy handed in entering the property. There were three young children in the property. She was frustrated at that. She has to accept her conduct and comments thereafter are appalling.

"With her guilty plea she offers an apology,” said Mr Coulter.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said though there is a suspended sentence it is for theft.