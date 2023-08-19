Register
Portadown woman told to pay for TVs she stole from Tesco within a week or face prison

A Portadown woman, who stole TVs from Tesco Extra in Craigavon has been told to pay more than £400 to court within a week or she faces prison.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 19th Aug 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 16:09 BST

Janete Patricia Teixeira, aged 44, from Inglewood Lodge in Portadown, pleaded guilty to theft when she appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

She was accused of two counts of stealing a TV valued at £157.80 or thereabouts from Tesco Extra in Craigavon on March 25 this year and stealing another TV valued at £179 or thereabouts from the same store on March 27 this year.

The district judge, when told there was a compensation order for the two TVs that Teixeira had stolen, asked that calculations to allow for an increase in inflation. She ordered the defendant to pay £415 within the next week.

“If there is no £415 within a week’s time she is going to prison. I don’t want her thieving it either. I will not be granting her bail to appeal either.”