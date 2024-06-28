Portadown woman, who caused damage to doors and window of man's property, fined at Craigavon court
Maeve Hart, aged 24, from Beaufort Manor, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage.
Hart’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said his client attended court with her father.
She was accused of damaging a front door, back door and window belonging to a man on September 1 last year. A prosecutor said no compensation is being sought as they were unable to put a figure on the cost of the damage.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he had no estimate regarding the cost of damage but he had looked at photos of the damage caused and said it didn’t ‘look significant’.
"On that basis the custody threshold would not be passed,” he said.
Mr Halleron said Hart was still in receipt of benefits but was training to start a new job.
District Judge Ranaghan fined Hart £300 plus the £15 offender levy.