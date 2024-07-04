Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portadown woman, who failed to do any of the 180 hours of Community Service she was sentenced to, has been jailed for three months.

Pauline Smith, aged 47, from Princess Gardens, appeared via video link from Hydebank Women’s Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with six counts of breaching Community Service Orders.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A probation officer told the court that Smith failed to attend appointments in February and March this year. Despite attempts to contact her, the Probation Service has been unable to reach her since February and she has failed to complete any of the Community Service hours – leaving her with 180 hours of Community Service outstanding.

Smith’s barrister Mr David McKeown said his client accepts breaching the order.

Mr McKeown said his client is in custody following a ruling two weeks ago.

“This is a lady who has a significant mental health background. When she agreed to do the Community Service with the best of intentions. It was quite clear almost immediately that she wasn’t in the best of health and she has been having help, treatment and support with that.”

Mr McKeown said there had been ‘acrimony’ with neighbours and she has been asking the NIHE to move house.

“Unfortunately things came to a head when she turned to alcohol because of these difficulties and that’s why she finds herself in custody. The reason she didn’t complete these hours was that she was focusing on herself and getting herself as much help and support as she could.”

He said that she had informed her legal team of this but it appears that wasn’t passed on to Probation.

Mr McKeown said she is currently serving a three-month sentence.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “The original charges were criminal damage, assaulting police, two common assaults, disorderly behaviour and possession of a Class C drug. You were sentenced by the court to 180 hours Community Service. I have been told that, for various reasons, you have completed none of those hours."