A Portadown woman who assaulted three women and assaulted a police officer after being arrested for disorderly behaviour at Craigavon Hospital has been bailed pending her appeal of a seven month jail term.

Louise Elaine Campbell, aged 38, from Moeran Park, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday facing three sets of charges relating to incidents in August last year, May this year and a more recent incident at Craigavon Area Hospital in July this year.

-

Woman was arrested for disorderly behaviour in Craigavon Hospital - Picture Gavan Caldwell

-

A Prosecutor told the court that on May 13 this year, police received a report at 10.10pm of an “intoxicated female” near Brownstown Business Centre in Portadown throwing glass at cars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When police arrived the defendant was laying on the pavement with a blanket and looked after by members of the public. Officers tried to help and were going to take her home to her family when they were told by witnesses she had been throwing beer bottles at passing cars. She was arrested for simple drunk, attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

The second set of charges were linked to an incident on August 13 last year when at approximately 01.45 police spotted an ongoing assault between two women and a man at the Halifax in High Street, Portadown.

A prosecutor said police were contacted by a mother who said her daughter said she had been assaulted in Ma Berry’s bar by a female with blonde dreadlocks and wearing a pink dress. Another woman spotted the suspect near the Halifax and approached her and asked her to account for her actions in the bar. “The defendant, without warning, grabbed her by the hair and punched her which left her with a cut under her left eye and a clump of hair had been removed from her head.”

The Prosecutor said the victim from the bar alleged her hair had been pulled out and she was punched in the face and her glasses smashed. It was further alleged Campbell assaulted a third woman pushing her to the face leaving a mark on her face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The third set of charges related to an incident on July 15 this year. A Prosecutor said police saw the defendant while on patrol on the Armagh Road in Portadown getting out of a taxi and was drunk. She was on court bail and not permitted alcohol.

She was taken to Craigavon Hospital where she continually shouted and banged her handcuffs on the table. She was arrested and later spat on a police officer’s body armour. She was further arrested for assault on police.

An Appeal

Campbell’s solicitor said in relation to the incident in Ma Berry’s his client maintains it was self defence. “I suspect those matters may well be subject of an appeal,” he said.

However he agreed that the theme in all these offences is excess alcohol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Clearly she has a very significant problem. Ms Campbell has turned her nose at engaging meaningfully with agencies that would be in a position to provide her with support immediately and longer term. Taking alcohol for Ms Campbell is a problem. She simply can’t do it. She attracts attention and she ends up back in prison.

"She speaks quite candidly that her last period in custody was a lesson very hard learned. She was fortuitous enough to have gained early release but that is not a place she wishes to go back to. The court may be bewildered by that given that it is being asked to sentence for offences thereafter. She is quite clear about that if the court was to give her another opportunity, either a deferral of the sentencing exercise or a long term probation order,” said Campbell’s solicitor.

District Judge Bernie Campbell said: “A long term probation order for misbehaving in the hospital – that does not happen in this court. If you misbehave in the hospital you face the consequences of that.”

The District Judge said: “You were sentenced on February 1 this year to a period of four months custody which you served. That did not have the desired effect. Whatever I might say regarding the offences of August 13 last year, they were committed prior to that sentencing . But from you were released from custody you have now two further sets of charges before me, all of them alcohol fuelled. Spending some time in Hydebank has not stopped you drinking and getting into trouble.

No Excuse

Advertisement

Advertisement

"You cannot, under any circumstances, there is no excuse, misbehave in the hospital. That can never happen. I have tried to get the message out that this sort of behaviour in the hospital is totally and absolutely unacceptable.”

The District Judge said she would deal with the charges in May and July first as they post date Campbell’s release from prison. For the charge of disorderly behaviour on May 13 Campbell was sentenced to three months in jail plus the £25 Offender Levy.

For the charge of disorderly behaviour in the hospital on July 15, she was jailed for four months and for assaulting police she was sentenced to four months custody. Both of those four months sentences are to run concurrently with each other but consecutively with the three months term – making a total of seven months in custody.

As the other offences happened prior to the last sentencing exercise District Judge Kelly sentenced Campbell to four months custody for assaulting one woman on August 13 last year and six months for the remaining charges of criminal damage and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm occurring on the same date. These periods of custody will run concurrently with each other and concurrently with the seven months jail term handed down on Friday

Advertisement

Advertisement