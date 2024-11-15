Portglenone: cash stolen after front door of house is 'forced open'

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Nov 2024, 17:16 GMT
A sum of cash has been reported stolen during a burglary in Portglenone.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident on Tuesday, November 12.

Police received a report that a front door of a house on the West Road had been forced open at approximately 2pm.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activitiy in the area is asked to contact police 101, quoting the reference number 786 of 14/11/24.

