Portglenone man (58) charged with attempted murder is further remanded in custody

A 58-year-old man charged with attempted murder after a person was reportedly stabbed in the neck and leg in Portglenone, has been further remanded in custody.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 14:59 BST
Officers attended the West Road area of the village around 10am on Friday April 26 where a man was taken to hospital by ambulance but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police had said.

The accused, James Law, of Port Villas in Portglenone, appeared before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 2, via video link from prison, accused of attempted murder.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: PacemakerThe case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker
He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon - described on a charge sheet as a 'butterfly-style knife' - with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has had issues with alcohol and is seeking to go into rehab. The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to Ballymena Court on May 9.