Officers attended the West Road area of the village around 10am on Friday April 26 where a man was taken to hospital by ambulance but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police had said.

The accused, James Law, of Port Villas in Portglenone, appeared before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 2, via video link from prison, accused of attempted murder.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by: Pacemaker

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon - described on a charge sheet as a 'butterfly-style knife' - with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of suspected Class A and Class B drugs.