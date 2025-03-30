Portglenone man (59) originally charged with attempted murder is instead to be prosecuted with GBH

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 30th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
A 59-year-old Portglenone man who had originally been charged with attempted murder is instead to be prosecuted on a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

James Law, of Port Villas, was charged after a man in his 20s was injured in Portglenone.

As well as grievous bodily harm the defendant is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon - described on a charge sheet as a 'butterfly-style knife'; and possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

Police attended the West Road area of the village around 10am on Friday April 26 last year where a man was taken to hospital by ambulance but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police had said at the time.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
Objecting to bail at an earlier court, a police officer had said it was reported a person was injured and was lying on the street at West Road. The officer said the injured party said he was at the defendant's home drinking alcohol.

The officer said the man said he left around 10am and "whilst he was walking away he was hit to the side of his neck. He was then bleeding profusely. Then a fight ensued between the defendant and the injured party."

The officer said witnesses said they saw the defendant hit the injured party. "It is alleged a knife was used".

Police recovered a knife from the front garden of the defendant's home. A witness told police he saw the defendant "digging in the garden".

On Thursday (March 27), the defendant appeared at court via video link from prison where he has been on remand since last spring.

A defence barrister said the defendant, a "registered alcoholic," had a clear record and "he is making a self-defence case". The court was told the injured party is in Australia.

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused a bail application and the defendant was further remanded in custody.

The case was adjourned to April 24 for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.

