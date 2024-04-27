Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were told of the incident in the West Road area shortly before 10am on April 26.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man with stab wounds to his neck and leg.

He was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment for his injuries, which police said at this time are not believed to be life threatening.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in a stabbing in Portglenone.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which may assist us with our investigation, to get in touch.