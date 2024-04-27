Portglenone: man arrested after stabbing victim sustains neck and leg wounds
Police were told of the incident in the West Road area shortly before 10am on April 26.
When they arrived at the scene they found a man with stab wounds to his neck and leg.
He was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment for his injuries, which police said at this time are not believed to be life threatening.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which may assist us with our investigation, to get in touch.
"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 395 of 26/04/24.”