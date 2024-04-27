Portglenone: man arrested after stabbing victim sustains neck and leg wounds

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a report of a stabbing in Portglenone on Friday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2024, 10:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were told of the incident in the West Road area shortly before 10am on April 26.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man with stab wounds to his neck and leg.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment for his injuries, which police said at this time are not believed to be life threatening.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in a stabbing in Portglenone. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker (stock image).A man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in a stabbing in Portglenone. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker (stock image).
A man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in a stabbing in Portglenone. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker (stock image).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which may assist us with our investigation, to get in touch.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 395 of 26/04/24.”