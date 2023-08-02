Police detected a strong smell of cannabis when they pulled over a BMW car suspected of having no insurance, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Cathal McPeake, aged 26, from Mullaghnamoyagh Road, Portglenone, was fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy for unlawfully possessing the drug on June 11 last.

Prosecuting counsel said police were on patrol in the Magherafelt area when they stopped the BMW at approximately 5.55pm because they believed at that stage there was no insurance for the vehicle.

On speaking to the driver, the defendant, they smelled a strong smell of cannabis and gave him and the passengers an opportunity to hand over any drugs they had in their possession, the lawyer continued.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

He said this led to the discovery of a bag containing cannabis in the passenger footwell of the vehicle.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the cannabis had an estimated value of £100.

He asked the court to give McPeake "maximum credit" for his plea to the matter given that there were passengers in the car.

Mr Atherton said the defendant is an unemployed mechanic and has a young child.

He pointed out that this was the first time the defendant has been before the court for a drugs matter.