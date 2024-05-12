Portglenone motorist taken to court for having vehicle in a dangerous condition
Thirty-one-year-old Rory Moore, aged 31, from Ashlea Park, Portglenone, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy and handed six penalty points for having no insurance.
Prosecuting counsel said on January 26 last, police stopped the defendant’s vehicle and asked him to for his insurance and he replied that he did not have any.
The lawyer said an inspection of the vehicle showed the front offside and two rear tyres were defective.
She said Moore made a full admission to having no insurance and no comment in respect of the defective tyres.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had missed a monthly payment in relation to the insurance.
He said he made a full admission to the police at the time, and everything “has now been rectified”.