Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Portrush driver was three-and-a-half times the drink drive limit in Ballymena

A motorist was found to be three-and-a-half times the drink drive limit when taken to a police station, a court has heard.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stephen Amour (42), of Skerrymor Place in Portrush, came to police attention on October 2 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court around 5.50pm police received a report of a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic at the Galgorm Road in the Ballymena area and it had a near miss with another vehicle.

The defendant was later slumped over the steering wheel of the parked vehicle.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

When police were called he had left and officers saw the vehicle swerving over the central line and colliding with a kerb in Cullybackey.

He failed a preliminary breath test and then provided an evidential sample in custody which had an alcohol reading of 119 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant had no previous record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "very high reading".

The defendant was given an interim driving ban and the case was adjourned to November 16 for a pre-sentence report.