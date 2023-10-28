Portrush driver was three-and-a-half times the drink drive limit in Ballymena

A motorist was found to be three-and-a-half times the drink drive limit when taken to a police station, a court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Amour (42), of Skerrymor Place in Portrush, came to police attention on October 2 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court around 5.50pm police received a report of a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic at the Galgorm Road in the Ballymena area and it had a near miss with another vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant was later slumped over the steering wheel of the parked vehicle.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

When police were called he had left and officers saw the vehicle swerving over the central line and colliding with a kerb in Cullybackey.

He failed a preliminary breath test and then provided an evidential sample in custody which had an alcohol reading of 119 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant had no previous record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "very high reading".