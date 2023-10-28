Portrush driver was three-and-a-half times the drink drive limit in Ballymena
Stephen Amour (42), of Skerrymor Place in Portrush, came to police attention on October 2 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court around 5.50pm police received a report of a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic at the Galgorm Road in the Ballymena area and it had a near miss with another vehicle.
The defendant was later slumped over the steering wheel of the parked vehicle.
When police were called he had left and officers saw the vehicle swerving over the central line and colliding with a kerb in Cullybackey.
He failed a preliminary breath test and then provided an evidential sample in custody which had an alcohol reading of 119 - the legal limit is 35.
The defendant had no previous record.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "very high reading".
The defendant was given an interim driving ban and the case was adjourned to November 16 for a pre-sentence report.