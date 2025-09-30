Portrush motorist was caught doing 105mph 'on his way to court'

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:38 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 15:38 BST
A motorist caught doing 105mph was 'on his way to court' at the time, a defence barrister said.

Shaun Gray (44), of Eglinton Street in Portrush, was detected in a 70mph zone - the M2 near Antrim town - on March 4 this year.

Most Popular

On Tuesday (September 30), Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant is currently serving a prison sentence after being jailed earlier this year for supplying drugs.

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defence said the "irony" of the speeding offence was that the defendant had been "speeding to get to court" in March.

At Tuesday's court the defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £200.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice