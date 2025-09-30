A motorist caught doing 105mph was 'on his way to court' at the time, a defence barrister said.

Shaun Gray (44), of Eglinton Street in Portrush, was detected in a 70mph zone - the M2 near Antrim town - on March 4 this year.

On Tuesday (September 30), Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant is currently serving a prison sentence after being jailed earlier this year for supplying drugs.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defence said the "irony" of the speeding offence was that the defendant had been "speeding to get to court" in March.

At Tuesday's court the defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £200.