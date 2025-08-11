Police investigating a series of thefts within a caravan park in the Loguestown Road area of Portrush have released a man on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrest followed reports of a male entering and stealing property from unlocked vehicles within the site on Sunday (August 10) around 3.30am.

In an appeal for further information issued on Monday, Sergeant Magee said: “Whilst property has been returned to their correct owners, we would urge those staying within the site to check their vehicles and report any thefts that have occurred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“I want to urge residents to be vigilant and to ensure their property is always secured when going to bed, or leaving for a period of time. Please be on your guard against potential theft, as it can happen at any time of the day.

“If you were in the area on this date and have any information, or you have been subject to crime please do not hesitate to get in contact. Call the non-emergency number 101, referencing 272 of 10/08/25, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”