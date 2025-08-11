Portrush: police investigating caravan park thefts release man on bail
The arrest followed reports of a male entering and stealing property from unlocked vehicles within the site on Sunday (August 10) around 3.30am.
In an appeal for further information issued on Monday, Sergeant Magee said: “Whilst property has been returned to their correct owners, we would urge those staying within the site to check their vehicles and report any thefts that have occurred.
“I want to urge residents to be vigilant and to ensure their property is always secured when going to bed, or leaving for a period of time. Please be on your guard against potential theft, as it can happen at any time of the day.
“If you were in the area on this date and have any information, or you have been subject to crime please do not hesitate to get in contact. Call the non-emergency number 101, referencing 272 of 10/08/25, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”