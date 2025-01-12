Portrush: PSNI appeal for witnesses after men injured in 'fight' outside licensed premises

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jan 2025, 12:47 BST
Two men were injured in a reported fight outside licenced premises in Portrush early on Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the alleged altercation.

Officers received the report of a fight in the Harbour Road area at around 1.05am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On officers’ arrival there were no signs of an altercation, and two men, aged in their 20s, had been injured. One of the men had sustained an injury to his elbow and the other had a cut to his forehead.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an altercation outside licensed premises in Portrush. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"It’s understood the altercation involved another man who wearing a white t-shirt. The suspect had left the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine exactly what happened and who was involved. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or who has video or CCTV footage of the area to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 84 12/01/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Police added that if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

