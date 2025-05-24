Portrush: PSNI investigate theft from ATM
Police are appealing for witnesses or video footage which may help with their enquiries into a reported theft from a Portrush ATM.
The incident is believed to have happened sometime overnight between Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24 in Main Street.
Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the theft or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 481 24/05/25.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/