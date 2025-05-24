Police are appealing for witnesses or video footage which may help with their enquiries into a reported theft from a Portrush ATM.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is believed to have happened sometime overnight between Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24 in Main Street.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the theft or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 481 24/05/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/