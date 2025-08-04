Portrush woman (33) is charged with robbing her mum
Caoimhe Goodwin, with an address listed as Eglinton Street in Portrush, is charged with robbery; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; possessing a pair of scissors as an offensive weapon; disorderly behaviour and assault on police in relation to July 27 this year.
She appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, via video link from a police station. It was heard a member of the public discovered a "distressed" woman - the defendant's mother.
She told police she had visited her daughter in Portrush and was sitting at a kitchen table when, "out of the blue," the defendant grabbed her throat and spat in her face.
The defendant, who had a record, allegedly produced a small pair of scissors from a dressing gown pocket and threatened her mother to give her her purse which had £105, a mobile phone and cigarettes.
The defendant then had thrown the phone at her mum's head causing a cut. She got out of the property to ask for help.
Police later found Goodwin at a street in Portrush. She shouted and swore and twice spat in a police officer's face.
A defence lawyer said the defendant has "mental health issues".
District Judge Nigel Broderick remanded the defendant into custody saying he was concerned about releasing her on bail without a health assessment or a care package being put in place. The case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on August 18.