Portrush woman (33) is charged with robbing her mum

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 4th Aug 2025, 08:55 BST
A 33-year-old woman allegedly robbed her own mother.

Caoimhe Goodwin, with an address listed as Eglinton Street in Portrush, is charged with robbery; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; possessing a pair of scissors as an offensive weapon; disorderly behaviour and assault on police in relation to July 27 this year.

She appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, via video link from a police station. It was heard a member of the public discovered a "distressed" woman - the defendant's mother.

She told police she had visited her daughter in Portrush and was sitting at a kitchen table when, "out of the blue," the defendant grabbed her throat and spat in her face.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The defendant, who had a record, allegedly produced a small pair of scissors from a dressing gown pocket and threatened her mother to give her her purse which had £105, a mobile phone and cigarettes.

The defendant then had thrown the phone at her mum's head causing a cut. She got out of the property to ask for help.

Police later found Goodwin at a street in Portrush. She shouted and swore and twice spat in a police officer's face.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has "mental health issues".

District Judge Nigel Broderick remanded the defendant into custody saying he was concerned about releasing her on bail without a health assessment or a care package being put in place. The case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on August 18.

