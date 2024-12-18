Police are investigating a number of reports of criminal damage being caused in the Old Mill Grange area of Portstewart.

Causeway Coast and Glens PSNI said it is believed that a male and female have keyed at least two separate vehicles between Saturday, December 14 at 10pm and Sunday, December 15 at 10am.

Anyone who has information that may assist police in their enquires or have any CCTV footage of these incidents, is asked get in touch with Coleraine police via 101 quoting the reference number 1043 of 15/12/24.