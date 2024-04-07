Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman's dog was also allegedly hit with a golf club causing it to "yelp in pain" and "urinate on the floor," Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told.

Jason Ian Kennedy (34), with an address listed as Tullans Park in Coleraine; his "partner" Emma-Jayne Termonia (41), of the same address; along with Nicole McBride (31), of The Pines in Coleraine, are jointly charged with aggravated burglary with a hammer and golf club whilst attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennedy alone, faces a second charge - causing unnecessary suffering to a dog on April 3 this year.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The three accused appeared via video link from a police station at court on April 4.

The court was told individuals wearing "balaclavas" and who had "weapons" had gone to the woman's property where there was "mention of money being owed". Property was stolen from the property, the court heard.

A police officer said as well as the three defendants other suspects were being sought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said the alleged injured party told police she recognised the voices of three people including Kennedy and McBride.

The officer opposed bail, saying police received a report of an incident at a dwelling in Portstewart around 1.30am on April 3.

The occupant phoned 999 requesting police whilst repeatedly shouting her address.

Police received another call from another person saying five people - three males and two females - had entered an address "with balaclavas and weapons".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman in the property told police she heard a loud exhaust outside her home followed by a buzzer and banging on a door and realising there was a bid to enter she immediately rang 999.

The woman alleged five people gained entry through a "boarded up window on her front door" and assaulted her.

She told police they were wearing dark clothing, "black gloves" and had "face coverings".

The woman said she was "hit with a hammer to her back" by a male whose voice she recognised and named to police but he had "yet to be located," the court, on Thursday, was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she was then struck on the body a number of times with a golf club by Kennedy.

The officer said the woman alleged Kennedy also struck her dog "multiple times as well with the golf club causing the dog to yelp in pain and involuntarily urinate on the floor".

The officer said the woman said she recognised the voice of McBride who allegedly told her she would "kill her".

Damage was caused to a TV, TV stand, a mirror and a hall table.

The woman's house keys and mobile phone were taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police officer described it as a "violent attack". He said it did not appear to be a "random" attack but appeared to be "co-ordinated and planned".

The three defendants were later arrested.

The officer said a BMW matched the description of a vehicle seen on footage which showed five people getting out of the vehicle and entering the property in Portstewart.

The court heard police later saw a "balaclava, hatchet and a spanner" in the footwell of a locked vehicle.

Kennedy has 88 previous convictions including six robberies; 16 criminal damage; four "serious assaults"; two possession of offensive weapons and six burglaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBride had 56 previous convictions including four "serious assaults"; two possession of offensive weapons and nine assaults on police.

A defence lawyer for Kennedy claimed that at the time of Thursday's court there was nothing to link the defendant to the vehicle.

The solicitor said nobody could be identified from the "CCTV" and the "sole evidence" against Kennedy was the alleged recognition of his voice by the woman. The lawyer said Kennedy gave an "alibi" and the defendant "disputes categorically involvement in the offences".

The officer said the injured party said she "owed" money to Kennedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The solicitor said that was "disputed" by the defendant who denied he had "any connection" to the woman and also denied being in Portstewart.

McBride's lawyer said her client claimed she knew the woman as an "acquaintance" but had no contact with her for around four years.

The lawyer said the "only form of identification" was the alleged voice recognition and there was nothing to tie McBride to the vehicle.

The lawyer told the court the defendant has health issues and if remanded in custody it would have a "significant impact" on her care.

She said McBride denied being in Portstewart.

Termonia's solicitor said his client was also seeking bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said they were "serious" charges and she could "readily understand police objections to bail" but "on balance" she was prepared to grant bail to all three accused with "stringent conditions".

The defendants were granted bail in the sum of £900 each and a surety of £900 each with an 8pm-8am curfew subject to being electronically tagged; no contact with the alleged injured party and they are barred from Portstewart.

They also have to sign once a week at Coleraine Police Station.