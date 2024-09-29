Portstewart: man (26) arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and having an offensive weapon after ATM screen smashed
It is believed the screen of the ATM on the Coleraine Road in the town was smashed sometime between 11pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday morning.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and is currently in police custody."
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 453 29/09/24.
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.