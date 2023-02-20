A Portuguese man living in Portadown has been handed a three-month jail term, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to threatening to kill a woman.

Estevao Gomes Da Moura, aged 34, from Brownstown House, Brownstown Road was accused of threatening to kill a woman on October 15, 2022.

A PSNI officer told Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (February 17) that on October 15 last year at 8.24pm, police received a report from the injured party.

“She stated that the defendant ran after her car and began shouting at her. She stopped her car due to a dead end. It was then alleged that he caught up with the vehicle and shouted at her ‘I’m going to kill you. You’re a dead woman. You’re not going to have a happy life’,” the officer said.

Da Moura’s barrister, Mr David McKeown said: “This is a case where my client has seen red and got angry. He behaved very badly. He hasn’t helped himself by not continuing with a pre-sentence report.

"He has been in this country for a number of years and this is an aberration for him,” added the defence counsel.

With the aid of a Portuguese interpreter, District Judge Bernie Kelly asked Da Moura if he was still in a relationship with the injured party.

The defendant responded that they were separated but are trying to fix things due to having two children together.