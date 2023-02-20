Estevao Gomes Da Moura, aged 34, from Brownstown House, Brownstown Road was accused of threatening to kill a woman on October 15, 2022.
A PSNI officer told Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (February 17) that on October 15 last year at 8.24pm, police received a report from the injured party.
“She stated that the defendant ran after her car and began shouting at her. She stopped her car due to a dead end. It was then alleged that he caught up with the vehicle and shouted at her ‘I’m going to kill you. You’re a dead woman. You’re not going to have a happy life’,” the officer said.
Da Moura’s barrister, Mr David McKeown said: “This is a case where my client has seen red and got angry. He behaved very badly. He hasn’t helped himself by not continuing with a pre-sentence report.
"He has been in this country for a number of years and this is an aberration for him,” added the defence counsel.
With the aid of a Portuguese interpreter, District Judge Bernie Kelly asked Da Moura if he was still in a relationship with the injured party.
The defendant responded that they were separated but are trying to fix things due to having two children together.
The district judge sentenced Da Moura to three months in jail, suspended for two years.