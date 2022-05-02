A large billboard of Upper Bann NI Assembly candidate John O’Dowd was attacked in Banbridge.
It is the latest in many attacks on posters in Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge belonging to Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the Ulster Unionist Party and the DUP.
Mr O’Dowd said: “Democracy is about allowing the people of Banbridge to decide who represents them.
“Those who have practically stripped clean Banbridge town of SF posters are the enemy of democracy.
“This election is about hope, progress and real change.
“It’s about whether you support an extra £1bn for the health service , to recruit more doctors and nurses and cut waiting lists.
“It is about electing a First Minister who will work to deliver for all people.
“Let the people decide.”
-
-