A large billboard of Upper Bann NI Assembly candidate John O’Dowd was attacked in Banbridge.

It is the latest in many attacks on posters in Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge belonging to Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the Ulster Unionist Party and the DUP.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr O’Dowd said: “Democracy is about allowing the people of Banbridge to decide who represents them.

Another billboard of Sinn Fein candidate for the NI Assembly in Upper Bann, John O'Dowd, has been damaged by vandals in Banbridge.

“Those who have practically stripped clean Banbridge town of SF posters are the enemy of democracy.

“This election is about hope, progress and real change.

“It’s about whether you support an extra £1bn for the health service , to recruit more doctors and nurses and cut waiting lists.

“It is about electing a First Minister who will work to deliver for all people.

“Let the people decide.”

-