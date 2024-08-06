A postman accused of stealing letters, parcels and flyers from Royal Mail has had his case at Ballymena Magistrates Court sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accused is Philip William Dalton (49), formerly of Montague Park in Ballymena but now with an address listed as outside the town.

The theft charge relates to between November 2023 and February 10 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In relation to those dates there is a second charge alleging that 'while being a person engaged in the business of a postal operator, contrary to your duty and without reasonable excuse, intentionally delayed a postal packet in the course of its transmission by post'.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

He is also charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply; cultivating cannabis at Montague Park and possession of cannabis and cocaine on February 10.

Those charges relate to the seizure of drugs which, an earlier court heard, was said to have a street value of '£225,000'.

The case was sent to the Crown Court for arraignment on September 13.

The defendant is on continuing bail including a curfew from midnight to 7am when an electronic tag is in operation.