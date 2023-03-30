A postman who opened birthday cards in a hunt for cash, has been ordered to do 150 hours of Community Service.

Craig Larkin (28), with an address listed as Kilbride Gardens in Antrim town, pleaded guilty to theft of mail 'in transmission' and 'interfering' with post between January and May last year.

The defendant denied possession of cocaine on May 3 last year but was convicted of that charge during an earlier hearing at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was back at court for sentencing and a prosecutor said police had gone to the defendant's unattended vehicle. Whilst looking through the window they could see a small bag of white powder on the driver's seat.

Ballymena courthouse

They searched the vehicle and also saw a number of opened and unopened letters addressed to people in the "Ballymena area". There were addresses in the Galgorm district and six "birthday card" type cards had been opened and a letter was unopened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard the senders of the cards were traced and they had confirmed there had been no cash in the cards.

Enquiries revealed Larkin was a postman with Royal Mail and when interviewed he provided a "no comment interview". The powder was found to be cocaine.

A defence barrister said the defendant had admitted the mail offences but had contested the cocaine charge. The court heard Larkin had been a postman for about a year and was "dismissed" from his role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said the defendant had originally put forward a case that his three-year-old child "had opened the post" but Larkin had then adopted a "very realistic view upon legal advice" and entered a guilty plea. The lawyer said the defendant had received "no financial gain."

The defence lawyer said the circumstances were "rather bizarre" as Larkin had rang police because his car had been damaged and police then found drugs and the post. The barrister said: "This has been a big wake-up call for him."District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious" matter and it was a "breach of trust" to interfere with mail. He added: "He is blaming his three-year-old child for opening the letters. Does he really expect the court to believe that?" The judge said he did not believe it for "one moment".

Judge Broderick ordered the defendant to "pay something back to the community by way of a Community Service Order".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge told Larkin: "When people send a letter through the post they expect it to remain intact and be delivered on time to the address so not to deliver mail and then to open cards and look for cash, which I think is what you were at, is a serious offence".