The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) is reviewing which charges are to be brought against two men accused in connection with a road accident in which a woman died when a wheel allegedly came away from a lorry.

Shauna McDevitt (47), died after an incident near Toomebridge on April 10 2022.

Mark Ninian Atkinson (55), with an address listed as Dromore Lodge, Rockcorry, in County Monaghan, is currently charged with using a vehicle in a 'dangerous condition'; failing to maintain the vehicle and faces charges relating to the vehicle exceeding permitted weight.

He is also charged with driving a Scania lorry with a 'tanker semi trailer' without being the holder of a driving licence authorising him to drive a vehicle of that class in Northern Ireland. There is also a defective light charge.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ivor Reilly (48), of Cappry, Ballybofey, County Donegal, currently faces charges including permitting the use of the vehicle in a 'dangerous' condition and permitting the use on a road of a vehicle of which 'the nearside axle two tyre' was 'defective'.

He is also charged with permitting a defective light; permitting 'no driving licence'; permitting 'excess weight' and permitting 'failing to maintain'.

A defence barrister previously told Antrim Magistrates Court, a Public Prosecution Service directing officer wished to "liaise with the family" of the deceased and the defence.

The defence lawyer had said there had been a "tragic accident in which a wheel had come from a heavy goods vehicle across the carriageway" leading to a fatality.

At the earlier court, District Judge Nigel Broderick had told the defendants: "It is clear this matter is more serious than it appears from the charges that you currently face." He adjourned the case to October 24 "to facilitate further consideration of the matter by the prosecution".

At court on October 24, a prosecutor said the case file has been reviewed by a directing officer "who has requested a further four weeks to confirm what the appropriate offences are".

Members of Ms McDevitt's family were in the public gallery at the court. The prosecutor added: "The family have indicated that they are concerned that the charges have not yet been read to the defendants."