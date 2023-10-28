Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Pre-sentence report ordered in case of Tyrone man accused of assaulting ambulance worke

A Tyrone man has been in court accused of assaulting an ambulance worker.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 16:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robert O'Donell (27), from Gortgonis Park, Coalisland, is also charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting police, and jaywalking at the A4 Ballygawley on June 24 last.

Read More
Presbyterian Moderator Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney speaks of his sadness after the deat...

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that given an ambulance worker had been assaulted there was a real possibility of a custodial sentence.

Adjourning the case until December 8 for a pre-sentence report, Mr Ranaghan said it was important the defendant attended with Probation.