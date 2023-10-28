Pre-sentence report ordered in case of Tyrone man accused of assaulting ambulance worke
A Tyrone man has been in court accused of assaulting an ambulance worker.
Robert O'Donell (27), from Gortgonis Park, Coalisland, is also charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting police, and jaywalking at the A4 Ballygawley on June 24 last.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that given an ambulance worker had been assaulted there was a real possibility of a custodial sentence.
Adjourning the case until December 8 for a pre-sentence report, Mr Ranaghan said it was important the defendant attended with Probation.