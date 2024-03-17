Pre-sentence report ordered in case of Tyrone man accused of making death threat
A man has pleaded guilty to a charge of making a death threat to a female.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gerard Patrick Duffin, aged 44, from Shanroy Park in Pomeroy, also admitted charges of resisting a constable and disorderly behaviour at Burnvale Crescent, Cookstown, on January 23 this year.
A defence lawyer asked the court for a pre-sentence report.
Adjourning the case until April 26 for a pre-sentence report, District Judge Michael Ranaghan told the defendant that Probation would write to him and to make sure he attended appointments with them.