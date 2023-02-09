A priest accused of voyeurism by spying on a woman in a changing room at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon has been found not guilty of the charge.

Having heard evidence from the complainant, District Judge Bernie Kelly told Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (February 8) she had “not been satisfied to the criminal standard” so she was dismissing the single count against Father Aidan McCann.

Fr McCann, with an address at the parochial house on Maddens Row in Keady, had always denied the single charge of voyeurism, alleging that on March 28 last year “for the purpose of sexual gratification, he observed a female doing a private act knowing that the other person did not consent to being observed for your sexual gratification”.

The complainant gave evidence that she had been in a changing cubicle in Rushmere Shopping Centre when she saw her curtain twitch a number of times, leading her to take a video of the incident on her mobile phone.

Father Aidan McCann at Craigavon courthouse, where he was found not guilty of voyeurism. Picture: Pacemaker

During cross examination from defence counsel Andrew Moriarity, the court heard there were a number of inconsistencies between the woman’s initial police statement and the evidence and it was those inconsistencies that lead to Fr McCann being acquitted.

