A priest is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted in a church in Downpatrick on Sunday (August 10).

It was reported to police at around 10.10am that a man had walked into the church on St Patrick’s Avenue and hit the priest on his head with a bottle before leaving.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of head injury, where he remains in a serious condition.

In a statement, Downpatrick Family Of Parishes said: “Parishioners will be aware of an incident in St Patrick's Church earlier today. Fr Murray is currently receiving medical treatment. We thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

In an appeal for information, Detective Chief Inspector McBurney said: “This was a completely shocking and brutal attack and has left the priest with a serious head injury.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information to contact Police on 101 and quoting reference 543 of 10/08/25.”

You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .

Condemning the assault, SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said: “This is a disgraceful attack on an elderly priest which has left him in a serious condition in hospital. For this to happen in the church is particularly disgusting and I have spoken to many members of the community who are shocked and upset that this has taken place.

“My thoughts are with the priest and others impacted by this attack. I hope that he makes a quick recovery and that the person responsible is apprehended.”

Meanwhile, there is understood to be another ongoing incident in the Marian Park area of Downpatrick.

SDLP Downpatrick Councillor Conor Galbraith said: “This is a very difficult day for people in Downpatrick after these two incidents and I have visited the Marian Park area to show my support to those affected.

“This is an ongoing situation and I would ask people to give police time and space to carry out their investigations. People locally are devastated that this has happened on their doorsteps.”