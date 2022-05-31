Police have urged parents to look into what their child is doing online after incidents recently in the area.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Unfortunately we have been made aware of primary school children in the local area being exposed to and asked to engage in explicit acts on the ‘chatroulette’ website – Omegle.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These incidents have not been formally reported at this time but we would encourage any parent or guardian who is aware of an incident of this nature to contact us.

Do you know who your child is speaking to online, ask the PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

“Omegle is a website marketed to over 18s which sees people appear on webcam while connecting with anyone else in the world. Users of the site, however, can be only 13 if parental permission is provided but this hasn’t stopped many younger children going onto the site.

“With no parental controls or privacy tools available, many kids can find themselves confronted by adults with dark intentions.

“We are asking all parents and guardians to check what their children are doing online and who they may be talking to.

“We would recommend prohibiting access to any chatroom of this kind for all children under 18 and if you’re concerned about a conversation your child has had online with an adult please report it to us by phoning 101.

“For advice and information about how to speak to your child about online safety visit: https://www.psni.police.uk/.../tips-for-keeping-children.../”

-