A Ballycarry man who was shouting and swearing whilst at Antrim Area Hospital has admitted disorderly behaviour and been jailed for three months.

Antrim Area Hospital. Photo by: Google

Luke Magee (20), of Brackenberg Avenue, committed the offence on June 11. He was also in possession of a "small amount" of cannabis and Xanax.

The defendant had also been disorderly in Larne where he was shouting and swearing on May 12.