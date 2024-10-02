Prison sentence for Lisburn man found in possession of cannabis and LSD

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn man has been handed a prison sentence after admitting possession of cannabis and LSD.

Kevin Patrick McGroggan, 40, whose address was given as Woodlands Park in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday, September 26, charged with possession of class A drugs, namely LSD, and possession of class B drugs, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on October 6, 2023, police responded to a report of a distressed female who wanted her partner removed from the home.

On arrival, the police noted the defendant’s pupils were dilated, and there was a smell of cannabis.

Prison sentence for Lisburn man who pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Pic credit: Google

In his front left pocket, the police discovered a small clear bag which was later assessed to contain 1g of cannabis.

On February 17, 2024 at 8am, police had cause to attend the defendant’s bail address following a report from his mother.

They located suspected Class A drugs in the defendant’s left pocket. It was said to be four squares of paper, which was later confirmed to be LSD.

During interview the defendant denied all knowledge of the drugs.

It was reported that the defendant told police officers he “didn’t have a clue where it came from and he didn’t know what it was”.

Defence told the court: “At the time he was struggling with addiction issues and going through a break-up with his partner.

"He fully admitted possession of the cannabis and said he did have an issue with it but that has been resolved.

"He had taken steps to deal with that and his alcohol issues. He did have the LSD in his possession but he didn’t take it. It was a blip in his pursuit to try to deal with his issues."

It was noted the defendant is currently on remand on other charges.

On the charge of possession of a Class A drug, namely LSD, District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of three months.

On the charge of possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of two months.

Ms Watters also imposed an offender’s levy of £25 and ordered the destruction of the drugs.