Prison sentence for Lisburn man found in possession of cocaine
Nathan Paul McCutcheon, 31, whose address was given as Low Road in Lisburn, is currently serving a seven-month prison sentence on a separate charge and is due to be released in December 2023.
The court heard that on June 23, 2023, police received a report of an incident and as a result the defendant was arrested.
During a search a small plastic deal bag was found in his pocket and a small amount of cocaine was found.
Defence told the court the defendant is “coming to the end of a sentence and due to be released on December 12.”
Asking the judge not to interfere with this release date, Defence continued: “He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and it was a very small amount.”
District Judge Rose Watters imposed a sentence of one month and ordered the destruction of the drugs.