A Lisburn man has been sentenced to one month in prison after being found in possession of illegal drugs.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:24 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 14:24 GMT
Nathan Paul McCutcheon, 31, whose address was given as Low Road in Lisburn, is currently serving a seven-month prison sentence on a separate charge and is due to be released in December 2023.

The court heard that on June 23, 2023, police received a report of an incident and as a result the defendant was arrested.

During a search a small plastic deal bag was found in his pocket and a small amount of cocaine was found.

Lisburn man sentenced to one month in prison after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine. Pic credit: Google
Defence told the court the defendant is “coming to the end of a sentence and due to be released on December 12.”

Asking the judge not to interfere with this release date, Defence continued: “He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and it was a very small amount.”

District Judge Rose Watters imposed a sentence of one month and ordered the destruction of the drugs.