A Lisburn man has been sentenced to one month in prison after being found in possession of illegal drugs.

Nathan Paul McCutcheon, 31, whose address was given as Low Road in Lisburn, is currently serving a seven-month prison sentence on a separate charge and is due to be released in December 2023.

The court heard that on June 23, 2023, police received a report of an incident and as a result the defendant was arrested.

During a search a small plastic deal bag was found in his pocket and a small amount of cocaine was found.

Defence told the court the defendant is “coming to the end of a sentence and due to be released on December 12.”

Asking the judge not to interfere with this release date, Defence continued: “He pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and it was a very small amount.”